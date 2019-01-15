Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday blasted attorney general nominee William Barr’s defense of a memo he authored that was critical of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Speaking at the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Mr. Barr, Ms. Feinstein, California Democrat and ranking member of the committee, said the nominee’s defense of the memo in his prewritten remarks to the committee Monday “raises questions.”

In June, Mr. Barr sent a memo to top Justice Department officials taking apart Mr. Mueller’s focus on whether President Trump obstructed justice in the Russia investigation when he fired former FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

Mr. Barr said in his remarks Monday that the memo was based on “media reports” and public information.

That defense wasn’t good enough for Ms. Feinstein, who said it created concerns about whether he’ll rush to judgment as the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

“It does raise questions about your ability to reach conclusions before knowing the facts and prejudge the Mueller investigation,” she said in opening remarks.





