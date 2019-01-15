JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida jury has awarded nearly $500 million to the family of a woman fatally shot during an argument in a car in 2011.

The family of 20-year-old Kalil McCoy of Jacksonville filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the man who shot her and two other men who helped dump her body.

Frederick Lee Wade was sentenced to 45 years for second-degree murder in 2017. The other men pleaded guilty to accessory charges.

On Tuesday, a Duval County jury awarded McCoy’s family over $495 million for emotional distress and punitive damages.

The family’s attorney, John M. Phillips, said he sought an eight-figure award to send a message that violent criminals will “get prosecuted and get punitive damages” in Florida.

Phillips said the case will be turned over to collection attorneys.





