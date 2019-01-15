By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 15, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A former coffee shop manager in Lincoln has been given a year in jail and ordered to pay $15,000 restitution.

Lancaster County District Court records show 32-year-old Aubrey Kinnett was sentenced Friday. She’d pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft after prosecutors lowered the charge from a felony.

The owner of the Scooter’s Coffee shop reported the theft in June 2017. Police say she embezzled nearly $28,000 between August 2016 and June 2017.


