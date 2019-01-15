SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Funeral arrangements have been set for a recently graduated Louisiana police officer who was fatally shot shortly before a night shift.

News outlets report a public viewing and family hour service for 22-year-old Chateri Payne will be held Friday, while her funeral will take place Saturday morning at Summer Grove Baptist Church.

The Shreveport officer was shot multiple times Jan. 9 as she was in uniform leaving for work. Police haven’t publicly identified suspects or a motive.

Payne graduated from Shreveport’s police academy on Nov. 16.





