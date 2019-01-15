DECATUR, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia teacher is accused of punching a middle-school student in the face and slamming him onto a cafeteria table during lunch.

News outlets report 45-year-old Kendrick Monroe was arrested Monday and charged with a misdemeanor count of simple battery. Officials say the Dekalb County District teacher will remain on paid leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Authorities say Monroe assaulted the boy Friday inside the cafeteria at Miller Grove Middle School. District officials declined to say what led to the altercation between the student and teacher, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Monroe has been employed by the district since 2000, beginning as a substitute teacher before he was hired full-time as a teacher in 2005. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.





