NEW YORK (AP) - Mobster John Gotti’s namesake son was in court to provide support for a mixed martial arts fighter accused of robbing a Queens bank.

The New York Post reports that John Gotti Jr. showed up during jury deliberations Tuesday saying that his son, also a mixed martial arts fighter, has trained with the accused bank robber, Sergio DaSilva, and that he’s innocent.

He described DaSilva as “a magnificent father” who “brings his son with him to the gym all the time.”

Gotti’s own father was the former boss of the Gambino crime family. He died in prison in 2002 after being convicted of murder and racketeering in 1992.

According to the Post, Junior Gotti’s 26-year-old son made his mixed martial arts debut in 2017.

