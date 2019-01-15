JAY, Vt. (AP) - A troubled Vermont ski resort is now for sale following years of uncertainty brought on by a defrauding of the federal EB-5 program.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in 2016 that former owner Ariel Quiros and his partner Bill Stenger misused $200 million in foreign investor funds, with Quiros personally pocketing some $50 million.

The Burlington Free Press reports appointed receiver Michael Goldberg would need a sale price of $250 million to recoup funds for the investors.

Quiros and Stenger settled their case earlier this year, and neither admitted or denied the allegations.

Jeffrey Altman of Houlihan Lokey is a New York-based investment banker hired by Goldberg to help him sell Jay Peak. Altman declined to say what price he believes the ski resort can command.

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com





