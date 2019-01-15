OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma judge has denied a request to step aside from the case of a woman accused of fatally shooting two of her teenage children and wounding her third child.

Court records show Special District Judge Pandee Ramirez on Tuesday rejected the request by defense attorneys for 38-year-old Amy Leann Hall. Attorneys say Ramirez should disqualify herself because she is already overseeing a deprived action case involving Hall and the surviving child.

Hall is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the November shooting deaths of 18-year-old Kayson Toliver and 16-year-old Kloee Toliver and one count of shooting with intent to kill a 14-year-old daughter, who was wounded but managed to take the gun from her mother.

Court records do not show that Hall has yet entered a plea.





