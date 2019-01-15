FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) - A Maine judge is set to announce the verdict for a man charged with killing his girlfriend.

James Sweeney is using an insanity defense and has waived his right to a jury trial. The Sun Journal reports he is charged with beating Wendy Douglass to death while she was sleeping.

Closing arguments were presented in the trial Monday. Sweeney’s lawyers contend Sweeney was suffering from hallucinations and delusions. Prosecutors say Sweeney had the capacity to know what he did was wrong.

Justice William Stokes says he will announce a verdict Feb. 1.





