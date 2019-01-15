DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky teenager faces a recommended 15-year sentence for killing her stepmother and stealing her car.

News outlets report 17-year-old Jenna Oakley pleaded guilty Monday in Boyle Circuit Court to first-degree manslaughter in the death of 52-year-old Rhonda Oakley.

Prosecutor Richie Bottoms said the charge was amended down from murder. She also pleaded guilty to theft.

Rhonda Oakley’s body was found Sept. 1, 2016 in her Danville home by her 13-year-old son. Jenna Oakley was found two days later with the car in New Mexico.

Her lawyer pushed unsuccessfully to move her case back into juvenile court. Now her sentencing is set for Feb. 22.

The victim’s husband and teen’s father, Phillip Oakley, said he thinks her recommended sentence is too short.





