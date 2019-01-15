SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts lawyer has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman who was facing foreclosure from a bank the lawyer represented.

Forty-one-year-old James Martin was found guilty Monday by a Hampden Superior Court judge on three counts of indecent assault and battery.

The Amherst attorney was sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail.

The Republican reports the charges stem from the victim’s report that Martin assaulted in November 2015 her after she spoke with him because she was concerned about a bank foreclosing on her house.

Martin’s attorney attempted to dismiss the victim’s account, calling her not credible in a closing argument.

Martin faces two more trials on separate indecent assault and battery assault cases, with one of the two women also alleging rape.





