FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) - A Forest City man accused of shooting a pellet gun at a school bus has been given five years of probation.

The Globe Gazette reports that 33-year-old Martin Tindall also was sentenced last week to five years in prison, suspended, and told to pay $510 restitution to the Forest City school district. He’d entered an Alford plea to the felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. In an Alford plea, a person doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

No one was injured in the Jan. 5, 2018, incident. A pellet shattered one of the bus windows .

