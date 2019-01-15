WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man charged with killing his live-in girlfriend last weekend has been held without bail.

Blake Scanlon was held at his arraignment Monday after not-guilty pleas to charges including murder were entered on his behalf. Scanlon’s court-appointed attorney did not object.

Prosecutors say the 23-year-old Scanlon fatally stabbed 20-year-old Alexis Avery on Sunday in the Westfield home they shared, and then harmed himself.

Authorities say the couple had a young child together.

According to court records, Avery had a restraining order against Scanlon from December 2016 to June 2017. Avery alleged Scanlon had acted violently toward her and she feared for her safety. In asking that the restraining order be restrained, Avery said she did not believe Scanlon would harm her.





