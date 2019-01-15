WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 20-year-old Wichita man has been convicted in the shooting death of another man in what police say was a botched marijuana deal.

The Wichita Eagle report s Mark Holley III was found guilty Monday of first-degree felony murder in the death of 18-year-old D’Shaun Smith. He was also convicted of six other charges.

Holley will be sentenced March 13.

Police have said Smith and an 18-year-old woman connected with Holley met him in a residential neighborhood to buy drugs. Smith later was found dead in the woman’s car.

Holley is facing life in prison on the murder charge.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com





