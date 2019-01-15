OVERLAND, Mo. (AP) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a fatal shooting outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Overland.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. Monday and found the victim near the restaurant along busy Page Boulevard. The man died later at a hospital.

Authorities have not identified the victim, and no arrests have been made. Police are seeking to speak with a witness who reportedly ran up to a car after the shooting and asked the driver to call for help. Police also are examining surveillance video from neighboring businesses.

The homicide was the first in Overland since at least 2016.





