MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - A man has been imprisoned for stabbing his 70-year-old father at the central Iowa home they shared.

Marshall County District Court records say Brian Wengert was sentenced Monday to 14 years. A jury had found Wengert guilty of willful injury, assault with intent to inflict serious injury and two other crimes.

Authorities say Wengert stabbed his father several times during an Oct. 21, 2017, altercation at their State Center home. Wengert’s mother lives there as well, but authorities say she was not injured.





