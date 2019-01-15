ST. LOUIS (AP) - The last of four men who used hammers to break display cases and steal jewelry from a suburban St. Louis store has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Robert Scott was sentenced Monday in federal court for the December 2017 heist at the Jared the Galleria of Jewelry store in Richmond Heights. Three other men were sentenced previously.

Court records say that as one of the men held the door, Scott and two others used hammers to smash the glass display cases. They ran out with loose diamonds and watches worth about $60,000.

Police were nearby for an unrelated incident and caught three of the suspects before they could reach the getaway vehicle. The fourth was captured a short time later.





