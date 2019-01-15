ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 34-year-old man caught on Interstate 44 in St. Louis County with nearly $750,000 in cash was sentenced to slightly more than a year in prison.

Rodolfo Emilio Saenz was driving a rented Jeep in 2016 when St. Louis County police officer stopped him for a traffic violation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the officer thought Saenz was acting suspiciously and was given permission to search the Jeep.

The officer spotted a vacuum-sealed bag of cash in a suitcase. Investigators later found $748,320 in the vehicle.

Saenz’s plea agreement said the money was supposed to be taken to Mexico.

Saenz pleaded guilty in October to bulk cash smuggling, which focuses on cash moved with the intent to avoid currency reporting requirements.

