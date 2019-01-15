PITTSBURGH (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years in the stabbings of five people at a mental health facility near Pittsburgh.

Forty-year-old Dustin Johnson pleaded guilty but mentally ill in October to five counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He also pleaded guilty to arson and risking a catastrophe in the November 2016 rampage.

The Tribune-Review reports that an Allegheny County judge imposed the sentence Tuesday on Johnson, who had once been a resident at the Turtle Creek Valley Mental Health/Mental Retardation in Homestead, just southeast of Pittsburgh.

Witnesses told police he was armed with two knives and an air gun that looked like a real firearm. He attacked staff and residents before police shot him several times.





