Tuesday, January 15, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Lincoln man has been imprisoned for producing child pornography.

U.S. District Court records say 58-year-old Randall Hughes was sentenced Monday in Lincoln to 38 years in prison.

In December 2017 investigators seized Hughes‘ cellphones and computer storage devices at his home after serving a federal search warrant. Prosecutors say a subsequent analysis of the phones and devices showed that Hughes had been producing child porn involving three girls ranging in age from 4 to 11.


