MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - A Marshalltown public works employee has been charged in federal court with transportation of child pornography.

The Marshalltown Times-Republican reports that Jeff Roads appeared in Des Moines’ federal court on Monday.

An FBI special agent testified Monday that the case started when a minor in Oklahoma accused Roads of molestation and of showing the minor a sexually explicit video. The minor reported that the incident happened in Iowa.

The agent testified that a search of Roads’ cellphone turned up about 100 images of child pornography and a social media app on which sexually explicit photos of minor girls performing sex acts were shared.

Roads is being held in the Polk County Jail. Roads’ attorney says he plans to plead not guilty to the charge.

