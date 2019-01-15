MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama middle-school teacher has pleaded guilty to having sex with a 17-year-old former student.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that 37-year-old Candace McCray pleaded guilty late Thursday to engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

Until that plea agreement, she had been scheduled for trial Monday.

She was hired in 2014 to teach biology at Brewbaker Middle School in Montgomery.

Alabama’s law against school employees having sex with students does not require that the student be attending the school where the adult works.

Court records show that McCray is to be sentenced Jan. 31 to 10 years in prison, but with a split allowing her just to serve two years on probation.

She also must register as a sex offender.

