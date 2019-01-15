Special counsel Robert Mueller asked a federal court Tuesday to delay sentencing for former Trump campaign official Rick Gates, saying he’s still cooperating in ongoing investigations.

Mr. Mueller asked for a 60-day delay, suggesting they come back to the court in mid-March.

Gate’s attorney also signed on to the filing.

“Gates continues to cooperate with respect to several ongoing investigations, and accordingly the parties do not believe it is appropriate to commence the sentencing process at this time,” Mr. Mueller’s one-page filing said.

Gates pleaded guilty early last year to conspiring against the U.S. as well as lying to federal investigators.

He worked with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was convicted of several federal crimes including bank fraud and tax evasion.





