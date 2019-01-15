The NAACP on Tuesday blasted CBS News for putting together a 2020 presidential election team that is devoid of black reporters.

“CBS News’ decision to not include Black reporters on their 2020 Election news team further proves the voting power and voices of Black America continue to be undervalued,” the NAACP said in a statement.

NBC News last week announced the 12-member team of reporter and producers who will cover the 2020 presidential election. The seven men and five women on the team included Hispanic, Asian and Middle Eastern members — but no blacks.

The NAACP, a dominant civil rights organization in the U.S., followed the lead of freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in chastising CBS News.

“Unacceptable in 2019. Try again,” tweeted Ms. Ocasio-Cortez soon after CBS News announced the team.

She said President Trump made “having a functional understanding of race in America one of the most important core competencies for a political journalist to have.”

The NAACP said the network made a huge mistake.

“As the voting bloc which will most certainly heavily determine the direction of this country in the upcoming election, it is vital any and all media outlets have a diverse newsroom, including individuals of color in decision making positions to speak to and address the issues and concerns directly impacting the Black community. Representation matters and the media needs our coverage on the issues to drive the discussion,” said the statement.

In announcing the team, Christopher Isham, vice president and Washington bureau chief for CBS News, promised “robust” political reporting on the 2020 campaign trail.

“This is the first step in positioning CBS News as a prime political destination for the 2020 election. This is a critical time in our nation’s politics and CBS News will be at the leading edge of campaign coverage,” he said.





