CROFTON, Md. (AP) - An off-duty police officer is accused of assaulting officers who were trying to arrest him for suspected drunken driving.

News outlets report officers responded Saturday to a crash involving Anne Arundel County police Sgt. Kenneth Collier. Charging documents say Collier cursed at an officer who noticed the smell of alcohol and asked if he’d been drinking.

Documents say Collier touched a female officer in “an aggressive manner” and shouted at her. A struggle between Collier and the other officers then ensued, before he was arrested.

Collier was driving his personal car. No one was injured in the crash.

He’s charged with resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and driving while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance pending trial. He’s been suspended without pay.

Reports didn't include comment from his attorney.





