CLAY, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia fire marshal’s office says investigators believe a fire that killed four children was probably accidental.

The fire marshal’s office said in a news release there were smoke alarms in the house, located in Clay.

The news release said “investigators have ruled the fire to be undetermined in cause but most probably accidental.”

The four children who died were in the foster care program. The Department of Health and Human Resources said the initial home study revealed the home had working smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors.

Officials said after the fire that the victims were a 6-month-old boy and three girls ages 3, 4 and 8. Their names haven’t been released. Officials said two adults and two children escaped the fire Saturday night.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.