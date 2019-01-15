ARTESIA, Miss. (AP) - A shooting in the tiny town of Artesia has left three people dead.

WTOK-TV reports that Lowndes County Sheriff Mike Arledge says a person of interest is in custody in the Tuesday afternoon shooting. The sheriff’s department says deputies were called to 23 Mobile Dr. about 4 p.m. where investigators discovered “the scene of a homicide.”

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says the names of the victims are not being released pending the notification of the next of kin.

The sheriff’s department has not released any information about the person of interest.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department is being assisted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.