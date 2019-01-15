CLIFTON, Maine (AP) - Maine State Police have arrested a man in connection to the death of his girlfriend in the town of Clifton.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland says police charged 37-year-old Dwight Osgood Jr. with murder Tuesday in the death of 35-year-old Kary Dill.

Dill was found shot to death in the couple’s home on Airline Road Monday morning.

Her body was later to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy that began later that day.

Osgood is being held at the Penobscot County Jail. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.





