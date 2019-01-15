FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - Police say they’ve closed the investigation into a 2003 killing after determining that a man who died of a drug overdose in 2017 is believed to be the killer.

The body of 28-year-old Joshua Salyer was found wrapped in cardboard and plastic inside a recycling bin at a recycling center in Fort Wayne. He’d been shot. Police say a witness came forward last year who identified the alleged killer, who died at the age of 39. The killing was reportedly over a $30 debt.

The suspect had a criminal record that included drug charges.

Salyer’s mother, Debra Argerbright, says she had hoped to face her son’s killer in court one day. She noted: “Obviously, that’s not going to happen.”





