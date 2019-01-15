CHICAGO (AP) - Federal prosecutors have asked a judge for more time to indict a Chicago alderman accused of attempting to extort two local businessmen.

In a motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amarjeet Bhachu and Sarah Streicker wrote prosecutors are conducting a thorough investigation in the case against Alderman Ed Burke . However, they said certain factors, including the case’s complex nature, led to the request for an extension.

The request was filed hours after Burke waived his right to a preliminary hearing to determine whether there was probable cause for the criminal complaint against him filed Jan. 3.

Prosecutors say Burke told fast-food company executives who were seeking remodeling permits that they’d get them only if they became clients of his law firm. Burke denies any wrongdoing.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.