PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Police say a Rhode Island woman has been found dead in her Providence home and her boyfriend is in custody detained.

Police Chief Hugh Clements Jr. says the man walked into the Public Safety Complex on Tuesday morning and said he had stabbed the woman.

The woman was found dead in a first-floor apartment.

Police did not immediately release the names of the man or the woman pending notification of family, but said both were in their 30s.

The man is expected to be charged with murder.

The death was the city’s second homicide of the year.





