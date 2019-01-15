JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A second man has been charged in the shooting death of a Mississippi pastor killed Sunday morning while unlocking his small church.

Jackson Police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes says police arrested 23-year-old Bernard Randall late Monday and charged him with capital murder. Randall is also charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in a convenience store robbery last week.

Police on Sunday arrested 22-year-old Marquez Hamilton and charged him with capital murder.

The two are accused of confronting 62-year-old Anthony Longino early Sunday morning outside New Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, shooting him, and stealing his pickup truck.

It’s unclear if either man has a lawyer.

The shooting sparked new debate over crime in Mississippi’s largest city, which saw homicides rise 30 percent in 2018 to a total of 84.





