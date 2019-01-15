SOMERTON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in Somerton say two 13-year-old students have been arrested for allegedly making a threat against their middle school.

Police say a girl who attends Somerton Middle School reported receiving an online message stating “don’t come to school, school shooter.”

They obtained a copy of the message and detectives immediately began an investigation and officers were dispatched to the school’s campus.

Police say two students - a boy and a girl - were interviewed and admitted to the posting, but insisted it is was just a hoax.

Both teenagers have been booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Detention Facility on one count of disruption of an educational institution.

Police say there’s is no evidence to indicate either juvenile had access to weapons or the ability to carry out the threat.





