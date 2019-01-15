SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The South Salt Lake Police Department says a 26-year-old woman is dead after being stabbed in what police say was a domestic incident.

KUTV-TV reports the victim died from a stab wound to the neck and that her grandfather found her.

Officer Gary Keller says police have in custody a 24-year-old man who reportedly went to a hospital for mental health treatment and that he told staff he’d hurt someone.

Identities weren’t released.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.