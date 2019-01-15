PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island has denied parole for a man convicted of stealing a police cruiser, kicking off a manhunt that led to the fatal shooting of another man in Providence.

Donald Morgan was sentenced in September to serve 3 ½ years in prison. WJAR-TV reports police say Morgan stole the cruiser in late 2017 while he was being transported to court and kicking off a manhunt.

Police were told to be on the lookout for a white pickup truck, and chased a truck matching that description, but being driven by Joseph Santos. Officers ended up fatally shooting Santos when he began ramming other cars attempting to flee police.

Morgan was apprehended the day after the shooting.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.