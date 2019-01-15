VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Northern California authorities say a man was fatally shot by police after he stabbed two people and set a home on fire, burning a child in the process.

The Vacaville Police Department said Tuesday that officers responded Monday to reports of a home on fire.

They found a 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds, and a 4-year-old girl with burn injuries. The three were taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition.

The department says a K-9 team from the Fairfield Police Department found 37-year-old Nathaniel Holland hiding in a wooded area.

A Fairfield police officer fatally shot him during his arrest.

Police say Holland also stabbed a police dog that was treated. The dog is expected to survive.





