ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a suspect is “conscious and breathing” after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday.
The shooting happened after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue in northwestern St. Louis. Police say the suspect is in custody and no officers were injured, but did not release any further details. It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect was hospitalized.
