SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Northern California authorities say a man was shot and killed by police after officers responded to a 911 call reporting an attack against an elderly man.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that 45-year-old Jahmal Derrick Stewart was fatally shot Monday in Linda, California, about 40 miles north of Sacramento.

The Sacramento Bee says police got a call that a man in his 70s was being robbed and beaten by a suspect who then took the man’s cane.

Soon after police arrived on the scene, deputies radioed back that shots had been fired.

The sheriff’s department described Stewart as a transient from the nearby area of Marysville.

The two deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.





