TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say an armed suspect has been fatally shot by a Tempe police officer.

Police say officers responded about 3 p.m. Tuesday to a call about a suspicious vehicle that may have been involved in Tempe-area burglaries.

They say a man got out of the vehicle with a gun in one hand and fled on foot when officers arrived.

Police say the suspect turned toward the officers at one point and one officer perceived that as a threat and fired at the man.

It’s still unclear if the man actually pointed a weapon at police officers.

Police say the unidentified suspect kept running but was later found on the ground in an alley.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured in the incident.





