BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - A third man has been charged in connection with a body that was dumped in a wooded area on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Steven Wilson Mandeville surrendered to Biloxi police Monday. WLOX-TV reports he’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Police say 55-year-old Harold Douglas Tuberville of Pensacola, Florida, died of natural causes in Biloxi. Police say his body was taken to Vancleave and dumped, where it was found in December.

The 61-year-old Mandeville remains jailed Tuesday pending $75,000 bail.

Arrested earlier were 60-year-old John Williams Carrick of Biloxi and 45-year-old Jeffrey Tyler Witt of Ocean Springs. Both are charged with tampering with physical evidence. Witt is also charged with felony motor vehicle taking.

It’s unclear if any of the men have lawyers.

Information from: WLOX-TV, http://www.wlox.com





