WELCH, W.Va. (AP) - The trial has begun for a West Virginia man charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife and her 16-year-old son.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 34-year-old Michael Kennedy of Wyoming County is facing two counts of murder and other charges in the deaths of Jessica Daugherty and her son Jeremy.

During opening statements on Monday, prosecutor Ed Kornish said Daugherty was fearful of her husband and had taken security measures to protect herself and her son. Kornish said Kennedy went to Daugherty’s home armed around 1:30 a.m., shouldered his way through the door and shot the teen, then his mother.

Defense attorney D.J. Morgan said Kennedy acted in self-defense. He said his client was invited over and arrived to find the mother and son armed and waiting for him.

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com





