BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A man charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 shootings of his mother, stepfather and grandmother is now on trial in Tennessee.

News outlets report the trial for 22-year-old Robert Seth Denton started Monday in Sullivan County Criminal Court.

County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Nelson said in her opening statement that the then-19-year-old entered his grandparents’ home in Bristol with a semi-automatic rifle and fatally shot his mother, 39-year-old Toshya Millhorn, his stepfather, 36-year-old James Millhorn, and his grandmother, 57-year-old Lena Rose. Nelson says he killed them in front of six children, and one of them was injured.

Denton’s attorney Ricky Curtis said in his opening statement that Denton’s grandfather, Curtis Rose, was the shooter.

Investigators previously said that Rose found the family members, shot Denton in the arm, and then called 911.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.