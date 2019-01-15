TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson man convicted of killing his teenager stepdaughter in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Joshua Lelevier was sentenced Monday in Pima County Superior Court.

A jury last November found the 39-year-old Lelevier guilty of first-degree murder, abandonment of a dead body and two counts each of sexual exploitation of a minor, domestic-violence-related surreptitious recording and voyeurism.

Lelevier was charged in the May 2017 slaying of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb.

He also was accused of secretly filming his stepdaughter in the bathroom before killing her and dumping her pajama-clad body in the desert.





