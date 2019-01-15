AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Daniel Utomi and Jimond Ivey scored 12 points each and Akron held off Eastern Michigan 51-49 on Tuesday night despite poor shooting from both teams late.

Eastern Michigan (8-9, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) shot 2 of 9 from the floor and had a turnover over the last five minutes while the Zips (10-7, 2-2) missed three field goals and a free throw, and turned the ball over four times.

Utomi made a 3-pointer to put the Zips up for good, 46-45, with 6:30 to play. Ivey dunked to stretch the lead to 48-45, then Malik Ellison’s layup pulled Eastern Michigan to 48-47 with 4:31 remaining.

Paul Jackson’s layup for the Eagles capped the scoring with 42 seconds to go. On the next possession, James Thompson IV blocked a shot and grabbed a defensive rebound for Eastern Michigan, but Ty Groce missed a potential-tying layup with five seconds left.

Boubacar Toure scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Eastern Michigan. Paul Jackson added 15 points, five assists and four steals. Thompson finished with six points and 11 rebounds.





