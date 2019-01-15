DENVER (AP) - An official told police the Denver Art Museum sustained nearly $2 million in losses when a vandal shattered glass and damaged other artwork last month.

The Denver Post reports police arrested 18-year-old Jake Siebenlist on suspicion of felony criminal mischief in the amount of $1 million or more following the vandalism spree at the museum in downtown Denver on Dec. 9.

Siebenlist is scheduled to be arraigned in March.

Museum officials say they’re still evaluating the costs of the damages.

The police department’s probable cause statement details damages and destruction to 10 items, including a rare Mayan vessel and a 19th-century Chinese vase.

A museum employee told police that further evaluations likely would increase the damage costs.

The museum’s fourth-floor galleries have reopened, including the gallery that was damaged.

