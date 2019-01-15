Attorney General nominee William P. Barr said Tuesday that the U.S. does need fencing on the border with Mexico, and delivered a fierce rebuke to sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate in identifying illegal immigrants, saying they entice more people to break the law.

“We need money right now for border security, including barriers and walls,” Mr. Barr told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He praised legal immigration — though he said the system “needs reforming” — but said the issue with illegal immigration is pressing and needs quick solutions.

Mr. Barr offered a particular critique of sanctuary cities, saying they act as a “hydraulic effect,” pulling more illegal immigrants into the U.S. under the belief that they can avoid detection.

He said what sanctuaries really do is shield criminals by preventing local police and jails from sharing information about those in their custody with federal immigration officials.

“This is not chasing after families, things like that — this is going after criminals,” he said.





