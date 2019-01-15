NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a woman and baby were killed and a man and another infant were seriously injured in a crash at a Florida intersection.

The Naples Daily News reports that the crash occurred Sunday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol says a man lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into the victims’ car, as well as other vehicles. Officials say 19-year-old Jennifer Henao and 1-year-old Catalaya Henao were pronounced dead at the scene. The car’s driver, 22-year-old Marci Quintero, was taken to a Fort Myers hospital with serious injuries, and 1-year-old Lexi Cordova was airlifted to a Tampa hospital with critical injuries.

Several occupants of other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No citations were immediately reported.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.