NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a 45-year-old woman was killed and a teenager was injured in a stabbing in Queens.

It happened in a 69th Avenue apartment at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the woman suffered several wounds to her torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 18-year-old victim is in stable condition with slash wounds to her wrist and hands.

Police say a 58-year-old man, who sustained a slash wound to his hand, was taken into custody. Charges have not yet been filed.





