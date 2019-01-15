PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia woman who made headlines for an elaborate prom send-off has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 44-year-old Saudia Shuler acknowledged Tuesday that she collected Social Security disability payments for years while failing to report income that would have made her ineligible.

Prosecutors said Shuler applied for benefits, describing herself as disabled and unable to work, but continued working - including operating a restaurant - costing the government more than $36,000.

Shuler threw a $25,000 Dubai-themed prom party for her son in 2017 and last year threw a “Black Panther”-themed prom send-off with an actual panther for neighborhood kids.

Defense attorney Tariq El-Shabazz cited his client’s charitable work and said she had a stroke, was in rehab and couldn’t do anything for two-plus years.

