HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An investigator with an Alabama sheriff’s office has sued, saying she was demoted after she complained about sexual misconduct involving the chief deputy.

News outlets reported Limestone County investigator Leslie Ramsey sued Sheriff Mike Blakely, Chief Deputy Fred Sloss, the county and the county commission.

The lawsuit accuses Sloss of fondling Ramsey while she and her boyfriend visited Sloss at his home in January 2017.

Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young said in a statement that Blakely, Sloss and the department have always worked to treat everyone with equal respect and dignity. Young said he could not talk about the lawsuit.

Commission Chairman Cotlin Daly said the lawsuit is being reviewed by the county attorney.

Ramsey says she was demoted and was reinstated after filing a complaint with the Equal Employment Commission.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.